Welcome to the Boyne City Gazette … Quality Independent Journalism in Charlevoix County
In The News
April 5, 2017 - Boyne City leaf and household junk collections
April 5, 2017 - Charlevoix Bridge overnight closures end early
April 5, 2017 - Boyne City Public Notice of development/TIF plan
April 5, 2017 - Boyne Tae-Kwon-Do students achieve new ranks
April 5, 2017 - Get tickets for 2017 Boyne Booster’s Paint The Town Red
April 5, 2017 - How will Boyne City pay for 475 North Lake St. Open Space?
April 5, 2017 - Charlevoix’s Rep. Cole fights for 2nd Amendment, concealed carry rights
April 5, 2017 - Boyne Police logs March 20-26
April 5, 2017 - Boyne planning commission vote moves Macksey rezone request to next stage
April 4, 2017 - #397 Boyne City Gazette April 5
March 31, 2017 - Public notices for Charlevoix County, Boyne City, Wilson Twnp.
March 30, 2017 - Coping after suicide explored at Boyne Lifetree Café
March 30, 2017 - Boyne police officer Christie Hoenicke swearing-in photo gallery
March 30, 2017 - Sen. Wayne Schmidt constituent meetings in and around Charlevoix County
March 29, 2017 - Latest votes by Charlevoix County’s state legislators Cole, Schmidt
March 29, 2017 - Boyne City Police activity logs March 13-19
March 29, 2017 - New leadership at Boyne City Genesis Church
March 29, 2017 - Joseph Creighton Dilger, 92, of Boyne City, died March 21, 2017
March 29, 2017 - Raymond “Ray” George Towne, 82, Boyne City, died March 21, 2017
March 29, 2017 - Dale Hull named director of Petoskey Voices Without Borders
Home / Featured / Gazette / News / #397 Boyne City Gazette April 5

#397 Boyne City Gazette April 5

— April 4, 2017

This week’s Boyne City Gazette features stories on the Boyne City Booster Foundation’s Paint The Town Red, which raises funds for all sorts of activities for Boyne City Public Schools’ students, important information on the upcoming Boyne City Open Space meeting to determine how the property will be paid for, an update on the Charlevoix bridgework schedule, a story on Rep. Triston Cole’s fight for your 2nd Amendment rights, the latest ALICE report on local incomes, guest commentary from Sen. Wayne Schmidt on Michigan’s infrastructure, and a special look at sexual assault awareness, a look at how your Charlevoix County legislators are voting down in Lansing, details on Boyne City’s leaf and rubbish pickup times and just what they will accept, this week’s LifeTree Café event, public notices and classifieds, community photos and many more events.

Related Articles

Weather

Winter Weather Advisory

Issued:
3:37 PM EDT on April 05, 2017
Expires:
11:00 PM EDT on April 06, 2017
51° F
Overcast
Overcast
Wunderground.com

Entertainment

This Week’s Gazette

Past Stories

Categories

April 2017
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Welcome!

Most of the content on our website is premium content intended for our subscribers.

If you are a current print subscriber, access to our website is free of charge. Click here to learn how to activate your membership.

If you are not currently a subscriber and would like access to our website. click here

If you have any questions or need help, please contact Chris at (231) 582-2799