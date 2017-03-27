Welcome to the Boyne City Gazette … Quality Independent Journalism in Charlevoix County
In The News
March 27, 2017 - #396 Boyne City Gazette March 29
March 24, 2017 - Charlevoix County, Boyne City public notices
March 24, 2017 - Boyne Celtic Session Irish heritage concert photo gallery
March 24, 2017 - Boyne Business After Hours at Pat O’Brien—in pictures
March 24, 2017 - Talk on power of music at Boyne LifeTree Café
March 24, 2017 - Charlevoix County’s legislators Cole, Schmidt vote on senate, house bills
March 24, 2017 - Tip of Mitt Watershed Council concerned with potential Great Lakes funding cuts
March 24, 2017 - Boyne Police activity March 6-12
March 24, 2017 - Boyne City’s Crazy For You in photos
March 22, 2017 - Boyne Avalanche Preserve update: Phase II donation, mountain bike festival planned
March 22, 2017 - Charlevoix County College Sports Digest: Zach Hankins player of the year
March 22, 2017 - Concord Boyne’s Cinda Shumaker nominated teacher of year
March 22, 2017 - Boyne City Commission meeting highlights: police kudos, trail extension, budget preview
March 21, 2017 - #395 Boyne City Gazette March 22
March 17, 2017 - Gazette tries to cover ‘BC Residents First’ mtg on Boyne Villa housing project
March 16, 2017 - Boyne City museum, history preservation topic of open house
March 14, 2017 - Irish heritage, St. Patrick’s celebrations from Boyne City to Beaver Island
March 14, 2017 - Three Boyne City Commission seats up for re-election
March 14, 2017 - Charlevoix County featured veteran Carl Kamradt
March 14, 2017 - Charlevoix County courts and clerk filings
Home / Featured / Gazette / News / #396 Boyne City Gazette March 29

#396 Boyne City Gazette March 29

— March 27, 2017

Hard to believe we’re just four issues away from our 400th newspaper.

This week’s Boyne City Gazette features the most in-depth coverage of the Ted Macksey conditional rezone request you will find, photos from the swearing-in ceremony of Boyne City’s newest police officer, kudos to Rep. Triston Cole for his work in expanding openness in government, a look at the new pastor of the Boyne City Genesis Church, lots of cops and courts news, a look at how your legislators voted recently, obituaries for Raymond Towne and Joseph Dilger, several public notices and classifieds which might directly affect you, our big two-page pet care section with lots of great tips on how to keep your dogs and cats and birds healthy, an events section brimming with things for the whole family to do, and a special tribute to National Doctors Day.

Related Articles

Weather

39° F
Overcast
Overcast
Wunderground.com

Entertainment

This Week’s Gazette

Past Stories

Categories

March 2017
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Welcome!

Most of the content on our website is premium content intended for our subscribers.

If you are a current print subscriber, access to our website is free of charge. Click here to learn how to activate your membership.

If you are not currently a subscriber and would like access to our website. click here

If you have any questions or need help, please contact Chris at (231) 582-2799