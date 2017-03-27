396 Boyne City Gazette March 29

This week’s Boyne City Gazette features the most in-depth coverage of the Ted Macksey conditional rezone request you will find, photos from the swearing-in ceremony of Boyne City’s newest police officer, kudos to Rep. Triston Cole for his work in expanding openness in government, a look at the new pastor of the Boyne City Genesis Church, lots of cops and courts news, a look at how your legislators voted recently, obituaries for Raymond Towne and Joseph Dilger, several public notices and classifieds which might directly affect you, our big two-page pet care section with lots of great tips on how to keep your dogs and cats and birds healthy, an events section brimming with things for the whole family to do, and a special tribute to National Doctors Day.

Hard to believe we’re just four issues away from our 400th newspaper.

