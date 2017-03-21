395 Boyne City Gazette March 22

This week’s edition of the Boyne City Gazette features stories on Boyne’s Avalanche Preserve mountain bike trail project, Concord Academy Boyne teacher Cinda Shumaker’s nomination for teacher of the year, a look at one of Michigan’s safest cities where you probably do a fair amount of business, photos from the Irish Heritage concert, coverage of the most recent Boyne City Commission meeting which focused on the city’s budget preview, postponement of a trail extension project and a nice letter about one of Boyne City Police Department’s officers going above and beyond. Also this week is our special college sports digest, opinions from our readers, many public notices which may be important to you, a look at how your state legislators voted recently, lots of pictures from the most recent Boyne Area Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours event at Pat O’Brien Real Estate, a huge two-page section on what you and the family can do if you’re not planning to travel for spring break, a big listing of upcoming events, information on the second Boyne Historical Museum open house, and much more!

