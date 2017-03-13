Welcome to the Boyne City Gazette … Quality Independent Journalism in Charlevoix County
#394 Boyne City Gazette March 15

— March 13, 2017

This week’s edition of the Boyne City Gazette features news on the upcoming St. Patrick’s Day and Irish Heritage events in the area, information on how you can run for a seat on the Boyne City Commission, photos from Boyne City High School’s performance of Crazy For You, an interesting feature on Charlevoix’s Belvedere Golf Club, an exclusive story on the kick-off to pre-planning for the new Boyne City History Museum, plus we have an in-depth look at what happened when a local news reporter was invited to a public meeting regarding the Boyne Villa housing project and then was told to leave. Also, we have the latest Veteran of the Month feature, a great section with recipe ideas and tips for holding a fabulous brunch, plus all the other regular features you’ve come to expect.

