March 9, 2017 - 2017 Boyne Family Fare paczki-eating contest in photos
March 9, 2017 - Boyne Police logs Feb. 20-26
March 9, 2017 - Main Street, Catt, daycare ordinance, museum bids top Boyne City Commission meeting
March 9, 2017 - Day of free services; Project Connect March 15
March 9, 2017 - E-Cubed expo, dinner in East Jordan March 22
March 9, 2017 - Charlevoix bridge closures begin March 27
March 7, 2017 - Public meeting on future of Boyne’s museum
March 7, 2017 - #393 Boyne City Gazette March 8
March 2, 2017 - Boyne City Snowball 2017 in pictures
March 2, 2017 - Leadership Charlevoix fundraisers in Boyne, Charlevoix
March 2, 2017 - Charlevoix County court records, clerk filings
March 2, 2017 - The nature of God explored at Boyne LifeTree Café
March 1, 2017 - Boyne Thunder awards over $138k to area charitable groups
March 1, 2017 - Boyne Police logs Feb. 13-19
March 1, 2017 - Charlevoix County tourism businesses invited to funding event
March 1, 2017 - BOYNE CITY: Benino ‘Jon’ Enciso charged with recording nude teen girls
March 1, 2017 - Concerned developer, capital plan, postponed housing pitch at Boyne planning meeting
February 27, 2017 - #392 Boyne City Gazette March 1
February 24, 2017 - EMS agreement, museum costs, public hearings top Boyne commission
February 24, 2017 - Boyne school board Ok’s strategic plan, bond work, resignations, snow day plan
#393 Boyne City Gazette March 8

— March 7, 2017

This week’s Boyne City Gazette features news on the Charlevoix bridge work and upcoming overnight closings, info on the Project Connect day of free services, the E-Cubed in East Jordan expo and dinner, community photos including the fire at the school, Sen. Wayne Schmidt’s visit, the annual paczki-eating contest, long-time city employee dedications and a grant award, local sports pics, an in-depth look at the most recent Boyne City Commission meeting, lots of important public notices, guest commentary from the Char-Em ISD, and so much more!

