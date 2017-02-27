#392 Boyne City Gazette March 1— February 27, 2017
This week’s Boyne City Gazette features stories on the Boyne City Planning Commission’s recent meeting, photos from the Boyne City High School Snow Ball, lots of cops and courts news, including the latest on a former youth pastor charged with video recording teen girls in his bathroom, a chance for local hospitality businesses to earn money for their businesses, many more community photos and stories, tons of events information, and so much more!
