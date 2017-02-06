389 Boyne City Gazette Feb. 8

This week’s Boyne City Gazette features lots of photos from Boyne’s Got Talent, stories on Chocolate-Covered Boyne, the big spelling bee fundraiser, a public meeting on the future of parks and recreation in Boyne City, lots of cops and courts information, a letter from a reader regarding the Affordable Healthcare Act, our monthly health and wellness section, the Charlevoix County College Sports Digest, pictures from last week’s basketball game, information on homecoming, classifieds, advice on getting out of debt and investing for your future, lots of events for the whole family, and much much more.

This week’s Boyne City Gazette features lots of photos from Boyne’s Got Talent, stories on Chocolate-Covered Boyne, the big spelling bee fundraiser, a public meeting on the future of parks and recreation in Boyne City, lots of cops and courts information, a letter from a reader regarding the Affordable Healthcare Act, our monthly health and wellness section, the Charlevoix County College Sports Digest, pictures from last week’s basketball game, information on homecoming, classifieds, advice on getting out of debt and investing for your future, lots of events for the whole family, and much much more.