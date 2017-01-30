Welcome to the Boyne City Gazette … Quality Independent Journalism in Charlevoix County
In The News
January 30, 2017 - #388 Boyne City Gazette Feb. 1
January 27, 2017 - Boyne Library MLK Day events in photos
January 27, 2017 - Michigan Gov. Snyder takes business trip to Israel
January 24, 2017 - 2017 Boyne chamber awards in photos
January 24, 2017 - Boyne area community leaders, givers honored at chamber awards
January 24, 2017 - Boyne planners consider 7.8-acre rezone for housing project
January 24, 2017 - Boyne City Police logs Jan. 2-8
January 24, 2017 - OPINION: Should Boyne City teacher be punished for tactless tweet?
January 24, 2017 - Michigan Legislature begins again
January 24, 2017 - Charlevoix’s state Rep. Cole town hall meetings
January 24, 2017 - LifeTree Café discussion on evil, Jan. 29
January 23, 2017 - #387 Boyne City Gazette Jan. 25
January 19, 2017 - OPINION: Michigan bill would abolish traditional public notices
January 19, 2017 - Boyne City killer Matthew Fruge could be paroled in 10 years
January 19, 2017 - Charlevoix County businesses among new group opposed to Enbridge Line 5
January 17, 2017 - Boyne City school band director Brandon Ivie honored
January 17, 2017 - Boyne City Police logs Dec. 26 – Jan. 1
January 17, 2017 - Charlevoix County vet of the month Loren Bell
January 17, 2017 - GLE People Fund gives over $204k in grants
January 17, 2017 - 2017 East Jordan Sno-Blast, Jan. 20-22
Home / Featured / Gazette / News / #388 Boyne City Gazette Feb. 1

#388 Boyne City Gazette Feb. 1

— January 30, 2017

This week’s Boyne City Gazette features stories on the recent joint boards and commissions meeting, Boyne City Commission business, a fun feature on all the weird holidays in February, lots of cops and courts info, pictures from the Ramblers wrestling meet in Gaylord, plenty of public notices you need to see, obituaries of some familiar faces, new want ads for businesses that are hiring, a slew of new classes and talks in the events section, pictures of the winners of the K of C spelling bee and Sno-Blast king and queen, and much much more!

Related Articles

Weather

22° F
Overcast
Overcast
Wunderground.com

Entertainment

This Week’s Gazette

Past Stories

Categories

January 2017
S M T W T F S
« Dec    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Welcome!

Most of the content on our website is premium content intended for our subscribers.

If you are a current print subscriber, access to our website is free of charge. Click here to learn how to activate your membership.

If you are not currently a subscriber and would like access to our website. click here

If you have any questions or need help, please contact Chris at (231) 582-2799