Welcome to the Boyne City Gazette … Quality Independent Journalism in Charlevoix County
In The News
January 23, 2017 - #387 Boyne City Gazette Jan. 25
January 19, 2017 - OPINION: Michigan bill would abolish traditional public notices
January 19, 2017 - Boyne City killer Matthew Fruge could be paroled in 10 years
January 19, 2017 - Charlevoix County businesses among new group opposed to Enbridge Line 5
January 17, 2017 - Boyne City school band director Brandon Ivie honored
January 17, 2017 - Boyne City Police logs Dec. 26 – Jan. 1
January 17, 2017 - Charlevoix County vet of the month Loren Bell
January 17, 2017 - GLE People Fund gives over $204k in grants
January 17, 2017 - 2017 East Jordan Sno-Blast, Jan. 20-22
January 17, 2017 - Little Traverse Conservancy 2016 annual report
January 16, 2017 - #386 Boyne City Gazette – Jan. 18
January 12, 2017 - Gov. Snyder signs 31 bills into law
January 12, 2017 - Senators Peters, Stabenow fight unfair trade aimed at Michigan-based Whirlpool
January 11, 2017 - Northern Michigan health news briefs
January 11, 2017 - Boyne Police logs Dec. 19-25
January 11, 2017 - Northern Michigan drivers: new green lights on snowplows means go slow
January 11, 2017 - Blood donations in Boyne, Charlevoix, Petoskey to help with shortage
January 11, 2017 - Kelsie King-Duff named Boyne Main Street director
January 9, 2017 - #385 Boyne City Gazette Jan. 11
January 6, 2017 - Michigan Gov. Snyder signs laws to notify of high lead levels in public water
Home / Featured / Gazette / News / #387 Boyne City Gazette Jan. 25

#387 Boyne City Gazette Jan. 25

— January 23, 2017

This week’s Boyne City Gazette features a big Boyne Chamber Awards section with lots of photos from the event, a serious consideration of a serious subject on the opinion page, Triston Cole’s town hall meeting schedule, grants for nonprofits, many important public notices which might affect you, so many local events for you and the family to attend, photos from the Boyne District Library’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration, a big photo gallery showing progress of Boyne City’s new city hall, LifeTree Café, church listings, classifieds for new jobs and interesting items, business and investing tips, cops and courts, a special guest commentary on our local lakes, and so much more!

 

 

 

Related Articles

Weather

37° F
Fog
Fog
Wunderground.com

Entertainment

This Week’s Gazette

Past Stories

Categories

January 2017
S M T W T F S
« Dec    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Welcome!

Most of the content on our website is premium content intended for our subscribers.

If you are a current print subscriber, access to our website is free of charge. Click here to learn how to activate your membership.

If you are not currently a subscriber and would like access to our website. click here

If you have any questions or need help, please contact Chris at (231) 582-2799