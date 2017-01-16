Welcome to the Boyne City Gazette … Quality Independent Journalism in Charlevoix County
#386 Boyne City Gazette – Jan. 18

January 16, 2017

This week’s Boyne City Gazette features stories on the sentencing of Matthew Fruge in his murder case, a group of local businesses has teamed up to fight Enbridge’s Line 5 pipeline, all the times and dates for East Jordan’s Sno-Blast annual winter festival, a look at Boyne City’s high school band director Brandon Ivie being named one of the top band directors in the state, a guest column on proposed changes to the state’s public notice requirements, info on greenspace grants, a look at Rex Judkins’ 50th year as a Lion, Veteran of the Month Loren Earl “Bud” Bell Sr., business tips/investing advice/classifieds on the business page, lots of great tips for busy moms, and a packed section listing numerous local events for people of all interests.

