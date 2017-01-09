Welcome to the Boyne City Gazette … Quality Independent Journalism in Charlevoix County
January 9, 2017 - #385 Boyne City Gazette Jan. 11
January 6, 2017 - Michigan Gov. Snyder signs laws to notify of high lead levels in public water
January 4, 2017 - New Year’s Eve 2016 Boyne City photo gallery
January 4, 2017 - LSSU’s 2017 list of banned words
January 4, 2017 - LifeTree Café talks embryo adoption Jan. 8
January 4, 2017 - Taxes/fees on drivers to raise $460M for Michigan road commissions
January 4, 2017 - Boyne City Commission meeting highlights
January 4, 2017 - Boyne Free Clinic closed Friday Jan. 6
January 4, 2017 - Boyne Police logs Dec. 12-18
January 3, 2017 - #384 Boyne City Gazette Jan. 4
December 30, 2016 - Lots of trail work planned for Northern Michigan
December 30, 2016 - Boyne library program on hoarding, compulsive spending
December 30, 2016 - Boyne chamber of commerce awards nominees announced
December 30, 2016 - Boyne schools Christmas concert in photos
December 29, 2016 - New Michigan law compensates wrongfully imprisoned
December 28, 2016 - Free New Year’s Eve rides in Charlevoix County
December 28, 2016 - Boyne Police logs Dec. 5-11
December 28, 2016 - Boyne City’s top stories of 2016
December 28, 2016 - Obituary: Robert McGarva, 79
December 27, 2016 - #383 Boyne City Gazette Dec. 28
#385 Boyne City Gazette Jan. 11

— January 9, 2017

This week’s Boyne City Gazette features stories on Boyne City’s new Main Street Program, the latest in local graduates competing at the college level, details on how you can help with the emergency blood shortage facing the Red Cross, lots of local opinions, cops and courts, many community photos, info on upcoming events, great tips on weight loss, brain health and more in our health section, plus local kids inducted into the National Honor Society, info on a free seminar for folks thinking of starting a business, important public notices you should see, and all the details on the big MLK Jr. celebration at the Boyne District Library.

