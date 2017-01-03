Welcome to the Boyne City Gazette … Quality Independent Journalism in Charlevoix County
January 3, 2017 - #384 Boyne City Gazette Jan. 4
December 30, 2016 - Lots of trail work planned for Northern Michigan
December 30, 2016 - Boyne library program on hoarding, compulsive spending
December 30, 2016 - Boyne chamber of commerce awards nominees announced
December 30, 2016 - Boyne schools Christmas concert in photos
December 29, 2016 - New Michigan law compensates wrongfully imprisoned
December 28, 2016 - Free New Year’s Eve rides in Charlevoix County
December 28, 2016 - Boyne Police logs Dec. 5-11
December 28, 2016 - Boyne City’s top stories of 2016
December 28, 2016 - Obituary: Robert McGarva, 79
December 27, 2016 - #383 Boyne City Gazette Dec. 28
December 23, 2016 - Michigan Gov. Snyder signs laws on affordable college, hunting colors review, sport fishing
December 21, 2016 - Boyne ‘Last River Draw’ statue install photo gallery
December 21, 2016 - Boyne Kiwanis Eddie Essay awards in photos
December 21, 2016 - Boyne 1st Presbyterian Christmas services and community dinner
December 21, 2016 - Guest Commentary: Growth in Boyne City not the only option
December 21, 2016 - Boyne City Police logs Nov. 28-Dec. 4
December 20, 2016 - How Charlevoix County’s state legislators voted
December 20, 2016 - Boyne schools super’ Pat Little performance rated ‘effective’
December 20, 2016 - Boyne Kiwanis Eddie Essay: ‘A chance for care’ by Emily Mansfield
#384 Boyne City Gazette Jan. 4

— January 3, 2017

This week’s Boyne City Gazette features stories on the Boyne City Commission, new gasoline and automobile taxes and fees, a feature story on local eateries, lots and lots of New Year’s Eve photos, LSSU’s annual list of banned words, local opinions, plenty of cops and courts info, Bible study ideas for the new year, a business seminar idea to help you net more sales in 2017, great tips of car care and shopping for a used car, a great list of classes, lectures and upcoming events, and much more!

