384 Boyne City Gazette Jan. 4

This week’s Boyne City Gazette features stories on the Boyne City Commission, new gasoline and automobile taxes and fees, a feature story on local eateries, lots and lots of New Year’s Eve photos, LSSU’s annual list of banned words, local opinions, plenty of cops and courts info, Bible study ideas for the new year, a business seminar idea to help you net more sales in 2017, great tips of car care and shopping for a used car, a great list of classes, lectures and upcoming events, and much more!

This week’s Boyne City Gazette features stories on the Boyne City Commission, new gasoline and automobile taxes and fees, a feature story on local eateries, lots and lots of New Year’s Eve photos, LSSU’s annual list of banned words, local opinions, plenty of cops and courts info, Bible study ideas for the new year, a business seminar idea to help you net more sales in 2017, great tips of car care and shopping for a used car, a great list of classes, lectures and upcoming events, and much more!