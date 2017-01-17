2017 East Jordan Sno-Blast, Jan. 20-22

FRIDAY JAN. 20

EJ Middle/High School Cafeteria

• 4:30 – 7 p.m. —Chili Supper

Enjoy chili, salad, bread, …

FRIDAY JAN. 20

EJ Middle/High School Cafeteria

• 4:30 – 7 p.m. —Chili Supper

Enjoy chili, salad, bread, dessert & beverage. $7 adults, $5 seniors and children (12 & under).

• 5:30 p.m. — Crowning Of Winter Knight And Belle Of The Blizzard – At the Rotary Chili Supper, E.J. Middle/High School Cafeteria

2017 Candidates

Belle of the Blizzard:

-Kelly Kava

-Brenda Bingham

-Miki Campbell

Winter Knight:

-Alan Kava

-Ron Whitaker

-Dave Campbell

Grand Marshal – Michigan Snowmobile Magazine

SATURDAY JAN. 21

EJ Sno-Mobilers Club House,

located on Mt. Bliss Rd

• 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. — Classic & Antique Snowmobile Show

• 10 a.m. — Blessing Of The Sleds with Father Chet Collins; all sleds welcome.

• 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. — Concessions at Club House

• 1 p.m. — Antique/Vintage/Classic Snowmobile Ride; Everyone is welcome, and a light lunch will be served

• 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. — Snowshoe hike; take a hike around the beautiful grounds at the Sno-Mobilers Club House and enjoy the beautiful winter scenery. Children & Adult snowshoes available

SATURDAY JAN. 21

Locations around town

• 11 a.m. — The Grand Story Hour; Family Story Time with Luanne Reed, refreshments and crafts at Books & Things, located at 104 Jordan St.

• Noon — Softball In The Snow Tournament at the adult softball field. Put a team together and play ball! Contact Nikki Skrocki 536-3331

• 1 p.m. — Doggone Fun Dog Show at the E.J. Civic Center. Enter your furry friend or just come and watch the fun

• 5:30 p.m. — Wild Game & Foraged Food Dinner And Movie at the Martha Wagbo Farm & Education Center, family-friendly. Feast & Film, Info at 536-0333

• 7-10 p.m. — Annual Winter Party at the Jordan River Arts Council, 301 Main St., Party & Dance, Music by Full Circle; admission is by donation

SUNDAY JAN. 22

EJ Sno-Mobilers Club House,

located on Mt. Bliss Rd.

• 7 a.m. – Noon — Sno-Lovers Breakfast; stop in for “The Works” Pancakes, bacon, sausage, potatoes, and eggs: $6 Adults $3 Kids 10 & under

• Noon — Interpertive & Interactive Guided Ski/Snowshoe Hike at Wagbo Homestead, fields and forests. All abilities, and families with children welcome. Limited equipment available so please call ahead. Hot beverages, light snack and warmth served in our beautiful old farmhouse community space. RSVP helpful. Donations accepted. 536-0333

SNO-BLAST CONTESTS

Get in it to win it!

• Sno-Sculpture Contest – This year’s theme “The Great State of Michigan” Entry fee $5: deadline Wednesday, January 18th. Cash prizes awarded. Get your application at the Chamber Office. Sponsored by Darlene’s Restaurant.

• Vote For Your Favorite Belle & Winter Knight Candidate – Look for the donation cans around town to vote for your favorite Belle of the Blizzard and Winter Knight with your spare change. Proceeds help to fund the Sno-Blast Festival!

• Coloring Contest – Everyone is welcome to compete in a Sno-Blast Coloring Contest. Prizes awarded.

Groups: 0-5, 6–10, 11- 15 & Adult. Coloring page available at Chamber Office or on line at www.ejchamber.org

• Mid-Winter Classic Fishing Tournament – Fishing starts at 7:00 AM on January 20th and ends, January 22nd at Noon. For more information contact Tom’s Bait & Tackle, 231-536-3521. Cash & prizes.

Out on the Town

All weekend long

• Enjoy breakfast, lunch, dinner, happy hour or just dessert at one of the restaurants or bars. Ask about Sno-Blast Specials.

• Indoor Sidewalk Sales – Shop til you drop! Local businesses will offer clearance sale events.

• Ice Skating Rink – Community Basketball Court – FREE

East Jordan Is A Snowmobile Friendly Town—City Streets & Parking Lots Open (excluding Main Street)

For more information on any event, call the East Jordan Area Chamber of Commerce at 536-7351 or go to www.ejchamber.org