2017 Business Expo and Taste of Boyne

“It’s our biggest business networking event of the year, and it’s the best way to have over 1,000 people see your business,” said Boyne Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Ashley Cousens. “It’s the equivalent of having 1,000 people walk through your storefront in one evening.”

Clip out the handy map in this week’s Boyne City Gazette!

The Boyne Business Expo and Taste of Boyne event returns on Thursday Nov. 2.

One of Northern Michigan’s largest business networking events, the expo traditionally sees more than 1,000 attendees and upwards of 95 business booths, including a number in the Taste of Boyne food and drink feature.

The public is welcome to attend the event for $5 admission, which includes tastings from the food providers.

“It’ll be a great display of the businesses in the Boyne area, as well as ten taste booths offering up samples of their best dish so they can compete for the Peoples Choice award again this year,” said Cousens.

“There’ll be music, and it’s a great way to see everybody and see what we have in the Boyne area for business.”

The Expo will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. on Thursday Nov. 2, in the Civic Center at Boyne Mountain Resort.

BIZ EXPO & TASTE BOOTHS

26 & 27 Blue Cross Blue Shield

40 & 41 Petoskey News Review

48 Boyne Boat Yard

13 Munson Charlevoix Hospital

14 Munson Boyne Medical Center

15 Munson Boyne Rehab Clinic

33 North Harbor Real Estate

54 Charlevoix State Bank

66, 67, 68 Blarney Stone Broadcasting

62 Black Diamond Broadcasting

64 Serenity Home Care

19 North Central Michigan College

55 Owens Soft Water

47 The Venue Sports Bar

34 B.C. Pizza

10 Fustini’s Oils & Vinegars

58 Boyne City Taproom

61 Jordan Inn/Smokin’ Joe’s BBQ

30 Stiggs Brewery & Kitchen

43 Family Fare Supermarket

16 Everetts

11 40 Acres Tavern

6 Trophy Room

32 Pyramid of Hope Counseling

50 Great Lakes Energy

52 Hogarth’s Pest Control

21 Costco Wholesale Marketing

23 Barden Lumber

63 Kecia Freed Design

5 Charlevoix County Transit

24 Movement Mortgage

49 Fletch’s GMC Buick Audi

18 Manna Food Project

53 Harbor House Publishers

42 North Perk Coffee

31 Tipp of the Mitt – SCORE

59 4Front Credit Union

39 Boyne District Library

2 Dogs World North LLC

9 Castle Farms

45 & 46 City of Boyne City

4 The Brook of Boyne City

35 Northern Community Mediation

56 Lake Charlevoix Association

76 Northern Mich. Flywheelers Club

17 Karie Anne Photography

29 KorthaseFlinn Ins. & Financial

1 Dodson Group Payment Solutions

74 Bliss Salon & Spa

57 Charlevoix Area Humane Society

60 Pat O’Brien & Associates, LLC

25 Bear River Health at Walloon Lake

72 American House Senior Living

22 Boyne City Taproom

36 Tommy’s Michigan

70 All Weather Seal

44 Family Fare Supermarket

75 Boyne City Main Street

28 Schraw & Associates

37 Coldwell Banker Schmidt Realtors

38 American Waste

71 OMH Medical Group

65 Camp Daggett

51 Boyne Mountain Resort

20 Robotics

8 Bob Mathers Ford

3 Hotel Walloon

7 Kopy Sales, Inc.

75 Boyne Arts Collective