2017 Business Expo and Taste of Boyne— November 1, 2017
The Boyne Business Expo and Taste of Boyne event returns on Thursday Nov. 2.
One of Northern Michigan’s largest business networking events, the expo traditionally sees more than 1,000 attendees and upwards of 95 business booths, including a number in the Taste of Boyne food and drink feature.
“It’s our biggest business networking event of the year, and it’s the best way to have over 1,000 people see your business,” said Boyne Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Ashley Cousens. “It’s the equivalent of having 1,000 people walk through your storefront in one evening.”
The public is welcome to attend the event for $5 admission, which includes tastings from the food providers.
“It’ll be a great display of the businesses in the Boyne area, as well as ten taste booths offering up samples of their best dish so they can compete for the Peoples Choice award again this year,” said Cousens.
“There’ll be music, and it’s a great way to see everybody and see what we have in the Boyne area for business.”
The Expo will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. on Thursday Nov. 2, in the Civic Center at Boyne Mountain Resort.
BIZ EXPO & TASTE BOOTHS
26 & 27 Blue Cross Blue Shield
40 & 41 Petoskey News Review
48 Boyne Boat Yard
13 Munson Charlevoix Hospital
14 Munson Boyne Medical Center
15 Munson Boyne Rehab Clinic
33 North Harbor Real Estate
54 Charlevoix State Bank
66, 67, 68 Blarney Stone Broadcasting
62 Black Diamond Broadcasting
64 Serenity Home Care
19 North Central Michigan College
55 Owens Soft Water
47 The Venue Sports Bar
34 B.C. Pizza
10 Fustini’s Oils & Vinegars
58 Boyne City Taproom
61 Jordan Inn/Smokin’ Joe’s BBQ
30 Stiggs Brewery & Kitchen
43 Family Fare Supermarket
16 Everetts
11 40 Acres Tavern
6 Trophy Room
32 Pyramid of Hope Counseling
50 Great Lakes Energy
52 Hogarth’s Pest Control
21 Costco Wholesale Marketing
23 Barden Lumber
63 Kecia Freed Design
5 Charlevoix County Transit
24 Movement Mortgage
49 Fletch’s GMC Buick Audi
18 Manna Food Project
53 Harbor House Publishers
42 North Perk Coffee
31 Tipp of the Mitt – SCORE
59 4Front Credit Union
39 Boyne District Library
2 Dogs World North LLC
9 Castle Farms
45 & 46 City of Boyne City
4 The Brook of Boyne City
35 Northern Community Mediation
56 Lake Charlevoix Association
76 Northern Mich. Flywheelers Club
17 Karie Anne Photography
29 KorthaseFlinn Ins. & Financial
1 Dodson Group Payment Solutions
74 Bliss Salon & Spa
57 Charlevoix Area Humane Society
60 Pat O’Brien & Associates, LLC
25 Bear River Health at Walloon Lake
72 American House Senior Living
22 Boyne City Taproom
36 Tommy’s Michigan
70 All Weather Seal
44 Family Fare Supermarket
75 Boyne City Main Street
28 Schraw & Associates
37 Coldwell Banker Schmidt Realtors
38 American Waste
71 OMH Medical Group
65 Camp Daggett
51 Boyne Mountain Resort
20 Robotics
8 Bob Mathers Ford
3 Hotel Walloon
7 Kopy Sales, Inc.
75 Boyne Arts Collective