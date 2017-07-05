2017 Boyne Thunder July 7-8

Bigger than ever, the 14th annual Boyne Thunder Poker Run brings speed, thunder, and excitement …

Bigger than ever, the 14th annual Boyne Thunder Poker Run brings speed, thunder, and excitement to northern Michigan on July 7 and 8 in Boyne City.

The poker run showcases 120 high performance boats from all over the country, roaring through the waters of Lake Charlevoix and Lake Michigan on a 130-mile excursion in search of the best poker hand.

The Poker Run begins with a series of parade laps starting at 10:15 a.m. on July 8 leaving from the Boyne City Marina.

Veterans Park offers some of the best views for spectators.

Card stops include Northport, Elk Rapids, Harbor Springs, Bay Harbor, with a lunch stop in downtown Charlevoix. Boaters wrap up their day on the water with a final card stop near Horton Bay and a reception at Sommerset Pointe Yacht Club. The day concludes with a dinner and an auction at Veterans Park where participants play their cards to see who has the best hand.

In addition to the Poker Run, the weekend offers other activities in Boyne City, including a Friday night dinner for the boaters in Veterans Park and Stroll the Streets in downtown Boyne City running from 6 to 9:30 p.m. where music, entertainment and incredible displays of power boats and classic cars fill the streets for people to see up close.

Saturday activities include the Boyne City Farmers Market from 8 a.m.-noon at Peninsula Beach, and an On-Land Poker Crawl in Downtown Boyne City.

The large crowds that are in town for the boating event are invited to pick up a poker crawl flier at any participating business.

The event starts immediately after the Boyne Thunder on-water boat parade around 11 a.m. Participants will need to make 5 purchases throughout the day at participating businesses.

Each time a purchase is made, the participant will draw a card and it will be added by the merchant to the participant’s flier.

The sheets can be turned in at Country Now & Then.

The best poker hand will be announced on Boyne City Main Street’s Facebook page, and will be awarded a grand prize basket which included $50 in Chamber Bucks, Boyne Thunder garb, and several items from participating retailers including a gift card to Boyne Trading Company and a painting from Boyne Arts Collective.

Participating merchants include Boyne Hardware, Cindi Francos Cool Stuff, Country Now & Then, inspired living, Local Flavor, The Birds Nest, Red Mesa, Boyne Arts Collective, Smitten Design Studio, Boyne Trading Company, 52 Weekends, Stigg’s Brewery, Bliss Salon, Challenge Mountain Resale Store, and Forgotten Treasures.

Boyne Thunder is brought to you by Boyne City Main Street and supports Camp Quality, Challenge Mountain, and Boyne City Main Street programming.

A special thanks to this year’s platinum sponsors: Grandstay Hotel & Suites and Walloon Lake Inn. For more information about Boyne Thunder, visit boynethunder.com

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

Thursday July 6

7 p.m. to 10 p.m. – Boyne Thunder Participant Reception, Boyne Mountain Eagle’s Nest

Friday July 7

All day – Watch the Offshore Thunder boats arrive at the Boyne City Marina. This is a great opportunity to see the boats and meet the drivers.

All day – Visit Sponsor Display Area – Poker Run Village showcasing latest innovations

1 p.m. – Thunder boat ride for Camp Quality Michigan Kids from City Marina

6-10 p.m. – Stroll the Streets of beautiful downtown Boyne City. This special evening features great music and entertainment, a display of Boyne Thunder boats and classic cars and lots of fun.

7-9 p.m. – Dinner at Veterans Park

8:30 p.m. – Stereo Wars at Marina

Saturday July 8

All Day – Fun and Excitement by the water and shopping in beautiful Boyne City

All Day – Visit the Sponsor Display Area – Poker Run Village showcasing the latest innovations

8 a.m. to Noon – Farmers Market at Peninsula Beach.

10 a.m. – Engines ROAR and boats leave the dock.

10:15 a.m. – Parade lap begins for the 13th annual Boyne Thunder Poker Run. There will be three parade laps. Watch the start of this spectacular event from Veterans Park, located on the shore of beautiful Lake Charlevoix.

11:30 a.m. – The legendary Lake Charlevoix Champagne Cruise begins. There is no better way to enjoy Boyne Thunder than by cruising the lake aboard a luxury yacht. The cruise features appetizers and beverages as well as a chance to greet the boaters at the final card stop. Tickets are $100. Call Jeff at 582-2400 for availability.

2:30-4:30 p.m. – Boaters’ Reception at Sommerset Pointe Yacht Club.

7 p.m. – Dinner, Drinks, Music, and Benefit Auction at Veterans Park