Obituary: Robert McGarva, 79

— December 28, 2016

MCGARVA, Robert DVM, 79, of Boyne City, died December 7, 2016 in Boyne City, Michigan.

He was born in Oshawa, Canada on August 27, 1937 to the late Robert and Josephine Adele McGarva and spent his childhood in Royal Oak, Michigan.

He graduated from Dondero High School in Royal Oak, Michigan State University, and the Michigan State University College of Veterinary Medicine in 1965.

He began his career in Birmingham, Michigan and soon purchased and operated the Boyne Animal Hospital on State Street.

He enjoyed his many customers and their pets and was known as a vet who would treat animals for whatever the owner could afford to pay. He retired in 1997.

In his younger days, Bob was an active racquetball, softball and tennis player and a skier and cyclist.

He will be remembered for his great sense of humor and capacity for caring for those he knew and loved.

He was an active member of First Presbyterian Church – Boyne City. Bob loved to read and maintained an active fountain pen and paper correspondence with numerous friends.

He remained an avid outdoor tennis player with an enthusiastic group of seniors at Rotary Park.

He is survived by his son Robert of Dunedin, Florida and his sister Jacqueline (David) of Grosse Pointe Farms, Michigan.

A Memorial Service will be held at First Presbyterian Church in the spring. In lieu of flowers, donations to First Presbyterian Church or the Charlevoix Area Humane Society will be appreciated.

