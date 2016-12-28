Free New Year’s Eve rides in Charlevoix County

Charlevoix County Transit to offer Service on New Year’s Eve

Charlevoix County Transit announced today that …

Charlevoix County Transit announced today that they will be offering free county-wide transit service on New Year’s Eve from 6pm until 2am.

The service will be provided on a first come-first serve basis and it’s suggested that reservations be made in advance, although same evening calls will be accepted based on vehicle availability.

“Whether you’re heading out to spend time with family and friends to watch the ball drop or you’re attending a party somewhere, we want people to be safe and that’s why we’re offering this free service” stated Charlevoix County Transit Director Jill Drury.

Dispatchers will be available until 4pm on Saturday, December 31st to take ride reservation by calling 231-582-6900.

Callers requesting service after 4pm can leave a voicemail and the messages will be checked at the top of the hour.

Additionally, calls can be directed to a cell number, 231-373-2363 which will be monitored throughout the evening.

A new online reservation system will be available as well; existing passengers can create a user login and request service via the new reservation system which can be accessed from the Online Tools tab or Transit webpage at www.charlevoixcounty.org. Online reservations must be requested four business hours in advance of the requested trip time.

New passengers wishing to use transit and the online system should contact the dispatch office to have a customer profile completed; once a customer profile has been created, the passenger can then create a user profile and book trips from via the online tool.

For more information regarding the New Year’s Eve service or the new online reservation system available to passengers, please contact us at 231-582-6900 during normal business hours.