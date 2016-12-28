Welcome to the Boyne City Gazette … Quality Independent Journalism in Charlevoix County
In The News
December 28, 2016 - Free New Year’s Eve rides in Charlevoix County
December 28, 2016 - Boyne Police logs Dec. 5-11
December 28, 2016 - Boyne City’s top stories of 2016
December 28, 2016 - Obituary: Robert McGarva, 79
December 27, 2016 - #383 Boyne City Gazette Dec. 28
December 23, 2016 - Michigan Gov. Snyder signs laws on affordable college, hunting colors review, sport fishing
December 21, 2016 - Boyne ‘Last River Draw’ statue install photo gallery
December 21, 2016 - Boyne Kiwanis Eddie Essay awards in photos
December 21, 2016 - Boyne 1st Presbyterian Christmas services and community dinner
December 21, 2016 - Guest Commentary: Growth in Boyne City not the only option
December 21, 2016 - Boyne City Police logs Nov. 28-Dec. 4
December 20, 2016 - How Charlevoix County’s state legislators voted
December 20, 2016 - Boyne schools super’ Pat Little performance rated ‘effective’
December 20, 2016 - Boyne Kiwanis Eddie Essay: ‘A chance for care’ by Emily Mansfield
December 20, 2016 - Boyne Kiwanis Eddie Essay: ‘Army for good’ by Cora Hauger
December 20, 2016 - Boyne City Kiwanis 2016 winter Eddie Essay contest
December 20, 2016 - Boyne area children’s letters to Santa
December 19, 2016 - #382 Boyne City Gazette Dec. 21
December 14, 2016 - Boyne City’s Matthew M. Fruge verdict: voluntary manslaughter
December 14, 2016 - Last Boyne Highlands fire update until investigation complete
Home / Events / Featured / Free / News / Free New Year’s Eve rides in Charlevoix County

Free New Year’s Eve rides in Charlevoix County

— December 28, 2016

Charlevoix County Transit to offer Service on New Year’s Eve

Charlevoix County Transit announced today that they will be offering free county-wide transit service on New Year’s Eve from 6pm until 2am.

The service will be provided on a first come-first serve basis and it’s suggested that reservations be made in advance, although same evening calls will be accepted based on vehicle availability.

“Whether you’re heading out to spend time with family and friends to watch the ball drop or you’re attending a party somewhere, we want people to be safe and that’s why we’re offering this free service” stated Charlevoix County Transit Director Jill Drury.

Dispatchers will be available until 4pm on Saturday, December 31st to take ride reservation by calling 231-582-6900.

Callers requesting service after 4pm can leave a voicemail and the messages will be checked at the top of the hour.

Additionally, calls can be directed to a cell number, 231-373-2363 which will be monitored throughout the evening.

A new online reservation system will be available as well; existing passengers can create a user login and request service via the new reservation system which can be accessed from the Online Tools tab or Transit webpage at www.charlevoixcounty.org. Online reservations must be requested four business hours in advance of the requested trip time.

New passengers wishing to use transit and the online system should contact the dispatch office to have a customer profile completed; once a customer profile has been created, the passenger can then create a user profile and book trips from via the online tool.

For more information regarding the New Year’s Eve service or the new online reservation system available to passengers, please contact us at 231-582-6900 during normal business hours.

Related Articles

Weather

Gale Warning

Issued:
4:52 AM EST on December 28, 2016
Expires:
10:00 PM EST on December 28, 2016
22° F
Overcast
Overcast
Wunderground.com

Entertainment

This Week’s Gazette

Past Stories

Categories

December 2016
S M T W T F S
« Nov    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Welcome!

Most of the content on our website is premium content intended for our subscribers.

If you are a current print subscriber, access to our website is free of charge. Click here to learn how to activate your membership.

If you are not currently a subscriber and would like access to our website. click here

If you have any questions or need help, please contact Chris at (231) 582-2799