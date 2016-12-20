Welcome to the Boyne City Gazette … Quality Independent Journalism in Charlevoix County
In The News
December 23, 2016 - Michigan Gov. Snyder signs laws on affordable college, hunting colors review, sport fishing
December 21, 2016 - Boyne ‘Last River Draw’ statue install photo gallery
December 21, 2016 - Boyne Kiwanis Eddie Essay awards in photos
December 21, 2016 - Boyne 1st Presbyterian Christmas services and community dinner
December 21, 2016 - Guest Commentary: Growth in Boyne City not the only option
December 21, 2016 - Boyne City Police logs Nov. 28-Dec. 4
December 20, 2016 - How Charlevoix County’s state legislators voted
December 20, 2016 - Boyne schools super’ Pat Little performance rated ‘effective’
December 20, 2016 - Boyne Kiwanis Eddie Essay: ‘A chance for care’ by Emily Mansfield
December 20, 2016 - Boyne Kiwanis Eddie Essay: ‘Army for good’ by Cora Hauger
December 20, 2016 - Boyne City Kiwanis 2016 winter Eddie Essay contest
December 20, 2016 - Boyne area children’s letters to Santa
December 19, 2016 - #382 Boyne City Gazette Dec. 21
December 14, 2016 - Boyne City’s Matthew M. Fruge verdict: voluntary manslaughter
December 14, 2016 - Last Boyne Highlands fire update until investigation complete
December 14, 2016 - Charlevoix County’s state legislators Cole, Schmidt at work
December 14, 2016 - Millions in grant moneys for Boyne projects
December 13, 2016 - Update on Boyne Highlands fire; slopes reopen Friday
December 13, 2016 - Street project a win for Walloon Lake
December 13, 2016 - Charlevoix County Veteran of the Month: Cecil Gibbard
Home / Featured / News / Boyne schools super’ Pat Little performance rated ‘effective’

Boyne schools super’ Pat Little performance rated ‘effective’

— December 20, 2016

Boyne’s new school superintendent gets high marks in first evaluations.

The Boyne City Public Schools Board of Education recently completed its annual evaluation of new Boyne City Public Schools Superintendent Pat Little.

School board officials said they were “very pleased” to release the findings of Little’s performance for the initial six months of service, and deemed his work as “effective.”

Boyne City Public Schools Board of Education President Ken Schrader presented the results at the December board meeting, held last week, in accordance with state regulations regarding the evaluation process.

“We are so very pleased with the performance of Pat Little in his first six months,” said Schrader. “His stellar involvement in the community, combined with his focus on student performance and family involvement, has provided a very positive environment for Boyne City Schools.”

He added, “He has already formed strong relationships with staff, administrators, students and families in just six months. Additionally, he introduced educational concepts and forward thinking strategies for student success that are already benefitting our children.”

Schrader, speaking for the entire board of education, said he looks forward to supporting Little’s future in Boyne City.

Questions on the evaluation process may be directed to Board President Ken Schrader at kschrader@boyne.k12.mi.us or by calling (231) 439-8190.
Comments from Board Members included the following:

• “Pat works to ensure our awareness of situations, trends and policy changes. He excels in making sure we are informed with District changes”

• “His engagement of parents, community and willingness to employ media has helped our district go from tech savvy for kids to a tech savvy district”

Pat’s Summary
“Thank-you for allowing me to serve the students and community of Boyne City,” said Little. “It is an awesome job! I feel strongly that our work with the Strategic Plan is important and ongoing.”

He added, “I am looking forward to engaging with the Board and community in other venues. I am looking forward to the Board’s direction of my work.”

Little said that, as a superintendent, there are few limitations on what he could do.

But, he said, the reality is that the Boyne City Public Schools Board of Education has helped him to find focus areas to put his energy and attention into for the further development of the district.

Evaluation details
Superintendent Evaluation 2016
Summative Evaluation Score per MASB Superintendent Rubric
The item and score are as follows:
• Governance & Board Relations – 3.5
• Community Relations – 4.0
• Staff Relations – 3.5
• Business & Finance – 3.5
• Instructional Leadership – 3.5
• Professional Practice Adjusted Score – 3.5
• Student Growth – 3.0
• Progress Toward District Goals – 3.0
Total Score – 3.33
83% Equals a rating of Effective which the Boyne City School Board agrees with.

 

Related Articles

Weather

Small Craft Advisory

Issued:
4:04 AM EST on December 24, 2016
Expires:
5:00 PM EST on December 24, 2016
34° F
Overcast
Overcast
Wunderground.com

Entertainment

This Week’s Gazette

Past Stories

Categories

December 2016
S M T W T F S
« Nov    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Welcome!

Most of the content on our website is premium content intended for our subscribers.

If you are a current print subscriber, access to our website is free of charge. Click here to learn how to activate your membership.

If you are not currently a subscriber and would like access to our website. click here

If you have any questions or need help, please contact Chris at (231) 582-2799