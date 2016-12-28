Boyne Police logs Dec. 5-11

A look at the Boyne City Police Department’s activity logs for Dec. 5 through Dec. …

A look at the Boyne City Police Department’s activity logs for Dec. 5 through Dec. 11.

MONDAY DECEMBER 5, 2016

0051 Assist Sheriff Dept with suicidal subject on Boyne City Rd.

1001 Found keys in the 200 block of E Water St

1600 Salvage Vehicle Inspection

1651 Assist the Jail on W Lincoln

1751 Assist Fire Dept in the 800 block W Division St, tree on lines.

2012 Assist EMS in 400 block State.



Tuesday December 6, 2016

0552 Health and Safety concern in the 100 block of N Park St

0813 Report of lost cash in the 400 block of N Lake St

1321 Assist ambulance in the 100 block of W. Pine St

1425 Second report of the health and Safety issue on Park St

1729 Assist to Sheriff Dept on Boyne City Rd near Sayles Rd.

2008 Juvenile complaint from Jersey St

2151 Citation issued for speed at W Michigan and Charlevoix Street.

Wednesday, Dec 7, 2016

1106 Civil dispute in the 200 block of State St

1115 Suspicious subject reported in the 1300 block of Boyne Av

1229 Body found in the 400 block of S Park St. Appears to be an accidental death.

1452 Gasoline drive off in the 1300 block of Boyne Av.

1540 Suspicious situation reported in the 400 block of Front St

1605 Report of phone being hacked

2039 911 check on Vogel St

Thursday December 8, 2016

0905 911 check on Vogel St

0840 Private property damage crash in the 300 block of E Division St

1135 Possible fraud reported, Ray St.

1152 Alarm in 800 block S Park St

1203 911 hang up in the 1000 block of Boyne Av

1828 Report of possible domestic dispute in the 400 block of N Lake St.

FRIDAY DECEMBER 9, 2016

0316 Property damage crash at Boyne Av and E. Division St.

0422 Alarm in the 300 block of N Lake St

0444 Found a suspicious vehicle parked in the 300 block of N Lake St.

1238 Report of possible financial exploitation in the 100 block of E Lincoln.

1423 Vehicle Unlock in the 400 block of N lake St

1803 Vehicle Unlock in the Industrial Park

1842 Vehicle Unlock in the 200 block of N East St

1921 Driving complaint on Wenonah St.

2234 Report of vehicles doing donuts in parking lot in the 1000 block of Boyne Av.

Saturday, December 10, 2016

0234 Snow parking violation at Main and Lake. Citation issued and vehicle towed.

0529 Vehicle unlock in the 300 block of E Division St.

0910 Report of MDOP to vehicle in the 700 block of S Park St.

0932 Report of a possible Embezzlement in the 1300 block of Boyne Av

1144 Vehicle unlock in the 200 block of S East St

1541 Report of an intoxicated subject in the 400 block of N Lake St

1643 911 Hang Up in the 400 block of North St.

1650 Report of an intoxicated subject in the 400 block of N Lake St

1817 Subject arrested at River and Park for possession of marijuana.

1918 Found wallet in Old City Park.

Sunday, December 11, 2016

0000 MDOP/Disorderly on W Main St. Suspect transported by EMS. Will seek warrant.

0313 Snow parking violation at Front and Main. Citation issued and vehicle towed.

0609 Alarm in the 300 block of E Water St.

1654 Suspicious situation on E Division St

1716 Property damage crash at Vogel and Jefferson.

1809 Citation issued for Careless Driving in 1000 block Boyne Av.

2100 Assisted Sheriff Dept with Car deer accident on M-75 S and Topolinski.