Welcome to the Boyne City Gazette … Quality Independent Journalism in Charlevoix County
In The News
December 30, 2016 - Lots of trail work planned for Northern Michigan
December 30, 2016 - Boyne library program on hoarding, compulsive spending
December 30, 2016 - Boyne chamber of commerce awards nominees announced
December 30, 2016 - Boyne schools Christmas concert in photos
December 29, 2016 - New Michigan law compensates wrongfully imprisoned
December 28, 2016 - Free New Year’s Eve rides in Charlevoix County
December 28, 2016 - Boyne Police logs Dec. 5-11
December 28, 2016 - Boyne City’s top stories of 2016
December 28, 2016 - Obituary: Robert McGarva, 79
December 27, 2016 - #383 Boyne City Gazette Dec. 28
December 23, 2016 - Michigan Gov. Snyder signs laws on affordable college, hunting colors review, sport fishing
December 21, 2016 - Boyne ‘Last River Draw’ statue install photo gallery
December 21, 2016 - Boyne Kiwanis Eddie Essay awards in photos
December 21, 2016 - Boyne 1st Presbyterian Christmas services and community dinner
December 21, 2016 - Guest Commentary: Growth in Boyne City not the only option
December 21, 2016 - Boyne City Police logs Nov. 28-Dec. 4
December 20, 2016 - How Charlevoix County’s state legislators voted
December 20, 2016 - Boyne schools super’ Pat Little performance rated ‘effective’
December 20, 2016 - Boyne Kiwanis Eddie Essay: ‘A chance for care’ by Emily Mansfield
December 20, 2016 - Boyne Kiwanis Eddie Essay: ‘Army for good’ by Cora Hauger
Home / Events / Featured / Free / News / Boyne library program on hoarding, compulsive spending

Boyne library program on hoarding, compulsive spending

— December 30, 2016

Many people collect special items to display: baseball cards, dolls, antiques, and coins are examples of popular collections.

Maintaining a collection is not a problem, but when an individual compulsively acquires an excessive number of items and the idea of parting with or discarding these items causes severe anxiety, it is possible that that person is dealing with a hoarding disorder.
Hoarding is different than collecting.

A person who hoards possessions acquires things that have no seeming value or worth, and acquires such a large number of possessions that they overflow any attempt at storage or organization.

Rooms in the home become unusable for their intended purpose, mobility in the home is diminished, and basic activities like cooking, cleaning, showering, and sleeping are impaired to near impossibility.

Hoarding can cause a number of problems ranging from emotional reactions like frustration and embarrassment to legal and health problems.

Family and friends of people who have a hoarding disorder suffer the effects of the problem as well.

There is often anger and resentment at the situation and the person causing the problem, as well as depression stemming from an inability to resolve the issue.

Tangible health problems like allergies and respiratory problems are often an issue for family members, and children who live in a home where hoarding is a problem can suffer social delays.

These side effects of hoarding may in turn lead to a strain on family relationships, financial problems, separation or divorce, and even eviction.

An estimated 2-5% of the population suffers from a hoarding disorder.

As hoarding is recognized in the psychiatric community as a variant or symptom of Obsessive Compulsive Disorder, there are ways to help friends or family members struggling with this affliction.

Cognitive behavioral therapy with a mental health professional can be beneficial.

Psychological treatment can help family members as well as the individual who suffers with the hoarding disorder.

There are also companies who will help sort, clean, and discard the hoarder’s possessions.

The Boyne District Library is hosting a Hoarding and Compulsive Spending Program featuring hoarding expert, Terrence Shulman, on Tuesday Jan. 3, 2017, from 7-8:30pm.

Mr. Shulman, who founded the Shulman Center for Compulsive Theft, Spending, and Hoarding, has been helping people recover from addictive behaviors like hoarding since 1992.

He has been featured on The Today Show, TLC’s “Buried Alive,” and 20/20.

His presentation will offer advice on helping yourself or those you love work on resolving hoarding behaviors.

This program is free and open to the public. For more info, contact Monica at the library at 582-7861 or visit www.boynelibrary.org.

Related Articles

Weather

Winter Storm Warning

Issued:
4:11 AM EST on December 30, 2016
Expires:
12:00 PM EST on December 30, 2016

Small Craft Advisory

Issued:
4:14 AM EST on December 30, 2016
Expires:
5:00 PM EST on December 30, 2016
23° F
Snow
Snow
Wunderground.com

Entertainment

This Week’s Gazette

Past Stories

Categories

December 2016
S M T W T F S
« Nov    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Welcome!

Most of the content on our website is premium content intended for our subscribers.

If you are a current print subscriber, access to our website is free of charge. Click here to learn how to activate your membership.

If you are not currently a subscriber and would like access to our website. click here

If you have any questions or need help, please contact Chris at (231) 582-2799