Home / Featured / News / Photo Galleries / Boyne ‘Last River Draw’ statue install photo gallery

Boyne ‘Last River Draw’ statue install photo gallery

— December 21, 2016

After years of planning and months of construction, a new sculpture celebrating Boyne City’s historic roots—entitled The Last River Draw—has been installed in and on the banks of the Boyne River in the heart of Boyne City’s Downtown District. Final preparations on the project were made beginning at 9 a.m. on Wednesday Dec. 7, in Old City Park—bordered by East, River and Lake streets and the Boyne River.

The installation work took nearly an hour to complete.

According to Boyne City officials, the sculpture was created in order to celebrate Boyne’s heritage rooted in the logging industry.

“Boyne City is proud of its past and bases its future on it,” state Boyne City Manager Michael Cain in a Tuesday Dec. 6 press release.

Cain called the project, “A perfect example of this blending of new and old.”
This life-sized sculpture represents a River Rat using his pike pole to help move the logs down the river.

The sculpture depicts the interaction of the person, log and water.

And, while the sculpture will be anchored on land, it will also be partially out in and floating on the river for a very realistic representation.

Local artists Martha Sulfridge and Wally Barkley, along with local artisan and builder Andy Poineau, are the three key people behind transforming the vision and models of the sculpture into the fully developed reality.

The project was sponsored by the Boyne City Main Street Program and its design committee. It was funded primarily through donations from members of the public and a $25,000 matching grant from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation.

A formal dedication will be held at a later date.

