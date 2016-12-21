Boyne City Police logs Nov. 28-Dec. 4— December 21, 2016
The latest roundup of Boyne City Police weekly incident reports from Nov. 28 to Dec. 4.
Monday, November 28, 2016
1125 Vehicle Unlock in the 200 block of S Lake St.
1318 Vehicle unlock in the 900 block of E Division St
1642 Gasoline drive off in the 1300 block of Boyne Av
1738 Alarm in the 800 block of Front St.
1833 Civil complaint in the 200 block of State St.
2138 Arrested subject on warrant in the 400 block of E Main St.
2357 Alarm in the 1300 block of Boyne Av
Tuesday, November 29, 2016
0251 Assist Fire Dept with an alarm activation in the Industrial Park
0840 Civil complaint in the 300 block of N Lake St
1209 Vehicle unlock at Rotary Park.
1250 Report missing scrap metal from Lagoon Dr
1326 Property damage crash on Terrace St
1421 Assist to Emmet County Sheriff Dept in the 300 block of E Division St
1546 Report of a stolen Christmas wreath from the 200 block of N Lake St
1550 Juvenile Complaint from the 1000 block of Boyne Av
1840 Mental Health Pickup Order served in the 100 block of N East St
2228 Probation violation in the 300 block of E Division St
WEDNESDAY NOVEMBER 30, 2016
0825 Suspicious subject in the area of Avalanche Mountain
1025 Found wallet dropped off at the PD
1054 Assisted parole agents arresting subject in the 300 block of E Division St
1346 Report of stolen Christmas lights from the area of Brockway and Beardsley.
1542 Suspicious situation on W Water St
1600 Assist with vehicle fire on M-75N.
Thursday, December 1, 2016
0223 Assist Sheriff Dept on Sho Sho Nie Beach Dr
0726 Citation issued for expired registration at Lake and Vogel.
0952 Private property damage crash in the 1200 block of Boyne Av
1028 Dog dragging leash with no human attached in the 100 block of N Park St
1041 Salvage Inspection
1553 Private property damage crash in the Industrial Park
1644 Disturbance in the 300 block of E Division.
1813 Report of alarm going off in the 300 block of E Division St.
2212 Assist EMS in the 300 block of E Division St
Friday, December 2, 2016
0801 Minor personal injury crash Fall Park Rd and Boyne Ave.
1436 Assist EMS in the 200 block of S Park St
1608 Driving complaint on Boyne Av. Citation issued for DWLS.
1807 Assist motorist at Boyne Ave and Beardsley.
2058 Private property damage crash in the 300 block of E Division St
2339 Car alarm going off in the area of lake and Ray St
SATURDAY DECEMBER 3, 2016
0103 Assist Sheriff Dept at Boyne Mountain with an intoxicated disruptive subject.
1619 Assist Sheriff Dept with an MDOP type complaint.
2200 Assist EMS on M-75 S
SUNDAY DECEMBER 4, 2016
0106 Arrested subject for OWI on M-75 near the Industrial Park
0825 Report of a suspicious subject walking North on Lake St. near State St. with a holstered revolver. not concealed and no suspicious activity was observed. Open carry- no reason for contact.
1105 Private property crash in the 100 block of Silver St.
1849 Unruly customer reported in the 400 block of N Lake St.
1851 Driving complaint reported in the 1200 block of Boyne Av
2149 Report of fight in progress in the 200 block of E Lincoln Av. Arrested subject for assault
2254 Assist FD in the 400 block of State St