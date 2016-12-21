Boyne City Police logs Nov. 28-Dec. 4

The latest roundup of Boyne City Police weekly incident reports from Nov. 28 to Dec. …

The latest roundup of Boyne City Police weekly incident reports from Nov. 28 to Dec. 4.

Monday, November 28, 2016

1125 Vehicle Unlock in the 200 block of S Lake St.

1318 Vehicle unlock in the 900 block of E Division St

1642 Gasoline drive off in the 1300 block of Boyne Av

1738 Alarm in the 800 block of Front St.

1833 Civil complaint in the 200 block of State St.

2138 Arrested subject on warrant in the 400 block of E Main St.

2357 Alarm in the 1300 block of Boyne Av



Tuesday, November 29, 2016

0251 Assist Fire Dept with an alarm activation in the Industrial Park

0840 Civil complaint in the 300 block of N Lake St

1209 Vehicle unlock at Rotary Park.

1250 Report missing scrap metal from Lagoon Dr

1326 Property damage crash on Terrace St

1421 Assist to Emmet County Sheriff Dept in the 300 block of E Division St

1546 Report of a stolen Christmas wreath from the 200 block of N Lake St

1550 Juvenile Complaint from the 1000 block of Boyne Av

1840 Mental Health Pickup Order served in the 100 block of N East St

2228 Probation violation in the 300 block of E Division St

WEDNESDAY NOVEMBER 30, 2016

0825 Suspicious subject in the area of Avalanche Mountain

1025 Found wallet dropped off at the PD

1054 Assisted parole agents arresting subject in the 300 block of E Division St

1346 Report of stolen Christmas lights from the area of Brockway and Beardsley.

1542 Suspicious situation on W Water St

1600 Assist with vehicle fire on M-75N.

Thursday, December 1, 2016

0223 Assist Sheriff Dept on Sho Sho Nie Beach Dr

0726 Citation issued for expired registration at Lake and Vogel.

0952 Private property damage crash in the 1200 block of Boyne Av

1028 Dog dragging leash with no human attached in the 100 block of N Park St

1041 Salvage Inspection

1553 Private property damage crash in the Industrial Park

1644 Disturbance in the 300 block of E Division.

1813 Report of alarm going off in the 300 block of E Division St.

2212 Assist EMS in the 300 block of E Division St

Friday, December 2, 2016

0801 Minor personal injury crash Fall Park Rd and Boyne Ave.

1436 Assist EMS in the 200 block of S Park St

1608 Driving complaint on Boyne Av. Citation issued for DWLS.

1807 Assist motorist at Boyne Ave and Beardsley.

2058 Private property damage crash in the 300 block of E Division St

2339 Car alarm going off in the area of lake and Ray St

SATURDAY DECEMBER 3, 2016

0103 Assist Sheriff Dept at Boyne Mountain with an intoxicated disruptive subject.

1619 Assist Sheriff Dept with an MDOP type complaint.

2200 Assist EMS on M-75 S

SUNDAY DECEMBER 4, 2016

0106 Arrested subject for OWI on M-75 near the Industrial Park

0825 Report of a suspicious subject walking North on Lake St. near State St. with a holstered revolver. not concealed and no suspicious activity was observed. Open carry- no reason for contact.

1105 Private property crash in the 100 block of Silver St.

1849 Unruly customer reported in the 400 block of N Lake St.

1851 Driving complaint reported in the 1200 block of Boyne Av

2149 Report of fight in progress in the 200 block of E Lincoln Av. Arrested subject for assault

2254 Assist FD in the 400 block of State St