Boyne chamber of commerce awards nominees announced— December 30, 2016
Which of these deserving nominees will win awards at the Annual Meeting on Jan. 19, 2017?
The Boyne Area Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Meeting and awards banquet typically draws a sellout crowd of more than 300 people each year.
Votes have been cast by more than 350 people from around Boyne City on the following candidates in their respective categories:
Sally Roselli Business Leadership Award
• Michelle Cortright of Harbor House Publishers
• Elizabeth Looze of Challenge Mountain
• Jane McKenzie of Northern Homes Community Development Corporation
• Pat O’Brien of Pat O’Brien and Associates Real Estate
Entrepreneur of the Year
• Chuck, Joel, and Jeff Smith from Northern Michigan Sports Medicine
• Rich Bergmann of Boyne City Taproom
• Shelley Bush of Up North Imagewear
• Jim Smolak and Matt Cozzens of 7 Monks Taproom
Young Entrepreneur of the Year
• Michael Cortright of North Country Cycle Sport
• Sara Manchester of Create Community Arts Studio
• Mike Dunlop of Boyne City Taproom
• Donnie Towns of Friggy’s SOBO Pub
Heritage Award
• Jeff Wellman & Gary Deters of RE/MAX Resort Properties
• Mark Kowalske of Coldwell Banker Schmidt Associates
• Michelle Cortright of Harbor House Publishers
• Mike Cain of the City of Boyne City
Community Pride Award
• Challenge Mountain
• Mushroom Festival Committee
• Eta Nu
• Northern Homes Community Development Corporation
• Boyne Valley Lions Club
Volunteer of the Year
• Susan Conklin of Good Neighbors Food Pantry
• Mike Sheean of the Top Of Michigan Trails Council
• Scott MacKenzie of Boyne City Kiwanis
• Jackie Wollenberg of Boyne Arts Collective
• Cindy Jansens of Boyne Appétit!
Tickets are $45 per person by Jan. 6 and $50 after. Call 582-6662 or go to www.boynechamber.com for more info.