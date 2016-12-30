Boyne chamber of commerce awards nominees announced

Which of these deserving nominees will win awards at the Annual Meeting on Jan. 19, …

Which of these deserving nominees will win awards at the Annual Meeting on Jan. 19, 2017?

The Boyne Area Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Meeting and awards banquet typically draws a sellout crowd of more than 300 people each year.

Votes have been cast by more than 350 people from around Boyne City on the following candidates in their respective categories:

Sally Roselli Business Leadership Award

• Michelle Cortright of Harbor House Publishers

• Elizabeth Looze of Challenge Mountain

• Jane McKenzie of Northern Homes Community Development Corporation

• Pat O’Brien of Pat O’Brien and Associates Real Estate

Entrepreneur of the Year

• Chuck, Joel, and Jeff Smith from Northern Michigan Sports Medicine

• Rich Bergmann of Boyne City Taproom

• Shelley Bush of Up North Imagewear

• Jim Smolak and Matt Cozzens of 7 Monks Taproom

Young Entrepreneur of the Year

• Michael Cortright of North Country Cycle Sport

• Sara Manchester of Create Community Arts Studio

• Mike Dunlop of Boyne City Taproom

• Donnie Towns of Friggy’s SOBO Pub

Heritage Award

• Jeff Wellman & Gary Deters of RE/MAX Resort Properties

• Mark Kowalske of Coldwell Banker Schmidt Associates

• Michelle Cortright of Harbor House Publishers

• Mike Cain of the City of Boyne City

Community Pride Award

• Challenge Mountain

• Mushroom Festival Committee

• Eta Nu

• Northern Homes Community Development Corporation

• Boyne Valley Lions Club

Volunteer of the Year

• Susan Conklin of Good Neighbors Food Pantry

• Mike Sheean of the Top Of Michigan Trails Council

• Scott MacKenzie of Boyne City Kiwanis

• Jackie Wollenberg of Boyne Arts Collective

• Cindy Jansens of Boyne Appétit!

Tickets are $45 per person by Jan. 6 and $50 after. Call 582-6662 or go to www.boynechamber.com for more info.