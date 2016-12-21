Boyne 1st Presbyterian Christmas services and community dinner

First Presbyterian Church of Boyne City is hosting Christmas Eve caroling (indoors) at 6:30 p.m. …

Christmas Day Service is at 11 a.m.followed by the Community Christmas Dinner from noon to 2 p.m.

All are invited to join us for the Christmas Dinner as we celebrate the birth of Christ and join our hands in fellowship.

Church members are cooking a traditional turkey dinner with all the fixin’s. If you would prefer not to eat alone, please join us.

The dinner is free to everyone, paid for by contributions from the congregation, the public and local grocery stores.

Anyone who would like to support the effort may call 231-582-7983.