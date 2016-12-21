Welcome to the Boyne City Gazette … Quality Independent Journalism in Charlevoix County
In The News
December 23, 2016 - Michigan Gov. Snyder signs laws on affordable college, hunting colors review, sport fishing
December 21, 2016 - Boyne ‘Last River Draw’ statue install photo gallery
December 21, 2016 - Boyne Kiwanis Eddie Essay awards in photos
December 21, 2016 - Boyne 1st Presbyterian Christmas services and community dinner
December 21, 2016 - Guest Commentary: Growth in Boyne City not the only option
December 21, 2016 - Boyne City Police logs Nov. 28-Dec. 4
December 20, 2016 - How Charlevoix County’s state legislators voted
December 20, 2016 - Boyne schools super’ Pat Little performance rated ‘effective’
December 20, 2016 - Boyne Kiwanis Eddie Essay: ‘A chance for care’ by Emily Mansfield
December 20, 2016 - Boyne Kiwanis Eddie Essay: ‘Army for good’ by Cora Hauger
December 20, 2016 - Boyne City Kiwanis 2016 winter Eddie Essay contest
December 20, 2016 - Boyne area children’s letters to Santa
December 19, 2016 - #382 Boyne City Gazette Dec. 21
December 14, 2016 - Boyne City’s Matthew M. Fruge verdict: voluntary manslaughter
December 14, 2016 - Last Boyne Highlands fire update until investigation complete
December 14, 2016 - Charlevoix County’s state legislators Cole, Schmidt at work
December 14, 2016 - Millions in grant moneys for Boyne projects
December 13, 2016 - Update on Boyne Highlands fire; slopes reopen Friday
December 13, 2016 - Street project a win for Walloon Lake
December 13, 2016 - Charlevoix County Veteran of the Month: Cecil Gibbard
Home / Events / Featured / Free / News / Boyne 1st Presbyterian Christmas services and community dinner

Boyne 1st Presbyterian Christmas services and community dinner

— December 21, 2016

First Presbyterian Church of Boyne City is hosting Christmas Eve caroling (indoors) at 6:30 p.m. and a service at 7 p.m.

Christmas Day Service is at 11 a.m.followed by the Community Christmas Dinner from noon to 2 p.m.

All are invited to join us for the Christmas Dinner as we celebrate the birth of Christ and join our hands in fellowship.

Church members are cooking a traditional turkey dinner with all the fixin’s. If you would prefer not to eat alone, please join us.

The dinner is free to everyone, paid for by contributions from the congregation, the public and local grocery stores.

Anyone who would like to support the effort may call 231-582-7983.

Related Articles

Weather

Small Craft Advisory

Issued:
4:04 AM EST on December 24, 2016
Expires:
5:00 PM EST on December 24, 2016
34° F
Overcast
Overcast
Wunderground.com

Entertainment

This Week’s Gazette

Past Stories

Categories

December 2016
S M T W T F S
« Nov    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Welcome!

Most of the content on our website is premium content intended for our subscribers.

If you are a current print subscriber, access to our website is free of charge. Click here to learn how to activate your membership.

If you are not currently a subscriber and would like access to our website. click here

If you have any questions or need help, please contact Chris at (231) 582-2799