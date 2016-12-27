#383 Boyne City Gazette Dec. 28— December 27, 2016
This week’s Boyne City Gazette features a look at some of the big and interesting stories from 2016, a list of nearly 50 New Year’s resolutions that most of us can make and keep, letters to the editor, a political cartoon year-in-review, the latest on progress to Northern Michigan trails projects, a look at how many votes your legislators missed last year, info on how to get a free and safe ride on New Year’s Eve, cops and courts, a look at the nominees for the annual Boyne Area Chamber of Commerce Awards, many community photos, and much more. Happy New Year!
